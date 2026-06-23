Cybersecurity Council, AWS, CrowdStrike, e& celebrate completion of first government-backed cybersecurity startup accelerator cohort

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS), CrowdStrike, and e&, today celebrated the successful completion of the first cohort of the AWS/CTIB Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator Programme at a closing ceremony held at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi.

The event marked the first time that the initiative’s leading commercial supporters have gathered in person since the programme's launch at GITEX Global in October 2025.

The multi-year government-backed initiative, a core component of the UAE Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Bureau (UAE CTIB) and the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy, sets an ambitious goal to accelerate more than 500 cybersecurity startups.

The programme provides selected founders with equity-free access to global technology expertise, regional capital networks,1:1 mentorship, and market pathways to develop 'Made in UAE' cybersecurity innovations that address emerging global cyber concerns.

The inaugural six-week cohort, which ran from 25th March to 4th May 2026, received 157 applications from more than five countries and selected 23 startups spanning Cloud Security, Application Security, Identity and Access Management, Generative AI for Cybersecurity, and Data Security.

The programme delivered 23 curated sessions totalling more than 30 hours of content, including 15 business strategy sessions, six technical deep-dives, and two keynote sessions, with contributions from all delivery partners. More than 25 distinguished speakers and mentors participated, representing the highest levels of cybersecurity leadership globally.

The programme delivered substantial value to participating startups, access to e& for venture investment, AWS Marketplace listing and co-sell support, discounts on CrowdStrike Falcon® Pro, investor pitch coaching, and go-to-market strategy advisory. In parallel, the initiative reinforced CyberE71's mission of building the next generation of cybersecurity and AI ventures by connecting startups with potential partners, investors, enterprise opportunities, and government-backed enablement platforms.

At today's closing ceremony, the Top 5 winning startups were announced, selected by a senior CISO Evaluation Panel drawn from initiative supporters and organisations. The panel assessed all 23 startups through a Shark Tank-style virtual pitch session, evaluating them on customer value, competitive differentiation, innovation, and growth traction. The winning startups will gain visibility with enterprise customers, investors, and government stakeholders across the region.

Cohort 1 was delivered entirely virtually and on schedule, a testament to the commitment and professionalism of every organisation involved, and a powerful signal that the UAE remains a resilient and forward-looking innovation hub.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said, "The successful completion of Cohort 1 of the AWS/CTIB Startup Accelerator Programme validates the UAE's vision of building a robust, innovation-driven cybersecurity ecosystem. These 23 startups represent the next generation of 'Made in UAE' cybersecurity champions.

Their success demonstrates that the UAE is not only committed to defending its digital future but to exporting cybersecurity excellence to the world. We look forward to welcoming future cohorts as we advance towards our goal of accelerating 500 cybersecurity startups under our National Cybersecurity Strategy."

Chris Erasmus, General Manager, UAE, Rest of Middle East and North Africa at AWS, said, "The results of Cohort 1 exceed our expectations. From 157 applications to 23 exceptional startups building solutions across cloud security, AI-powered threat detection, and identity management, this programme has proven that the UAE has the talent, the ambition, and the ecosystem to become a world-leading cybersecurity innovation hub. AWS committed to providing the cloud infrastructure, technical mentorship, and go-to-market support that startups need to scale globally."

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, said, "Cybersecurity innovation thrives when governments, industry leaders, and founders come together with a shared mission. This first cohort shows the UAE is building more than a startup ecosystem – it's building a long-term foundation for cyber resilience and innovation at scale. Alongside AWS, the UAE Cybersecurity Council and e&, CrowdStrike is proud to help the next generation of cybersecurity companies scale faster, solve urgent security challenges, and advance the vision of technology that is both Made in UAE and Protected by UAE."

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, said, "Cyber resilience has become a pillar of national resilience and a growth enabler for digital economies. The success of Cohort 1 demonstrates the power of combining regional infrastructure, venture ecosystem, and enterprise capabilities to create the conditions for cybersecurity startups to innovate responsibly, protect intelligently, and scale globally — all while anchoring their growth in the UAE's trusted digital ecosystem."