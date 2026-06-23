In phone call with Emir of Qatar, UAE President offers condolences over Ras Laffan industrial zone incident

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which he conveyed his sincere condolences over the victims of the incident at a factory in the Ras Laffan industrial zone and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its support following the incident.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his condolences and solidarity, affirming the close ties between the two countries and their peoples.