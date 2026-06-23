Sharjah Chamber recognises 13 winners at Sharjah Excellence Award 2025 ceremony

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will honour 13 winners of the Sharjah Excellence Award 2025 at an official ceremony tomorrow.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the ceremony will recognise the recipients for their outstanding achievements and exceptional institutional performance across various economic and development sectors. They secured the award after meeting the internationally recognised qualification standards and eligibility criteria applied across the award’s eight core categories.

The 2025 edition strengthens the Sharjah Excellence Award’s position as a leading regional benchmark for institutional excellence and sustainable economic growth. It achieved notable growth, receiving 144 applications across its various categories, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous edition.

This growth underscores the growing credibility and influence of the award among businesses across the UAE, the Gulf region, and wider regional markets, underpinned by the award’s alignment with international best practices and its continued expansion to serve a broader range of business sectors and stakeholder groups.

This edition achieved a major digital transformation milestone by fully automating its operational processes through the launch of a new digital platform. Designed to deliver a smart and user-friendly experience, the platform has improved operational efficiency and flexibility for applicants, evaluators, and judging panels alike.

The digital rollout was complemented by the adoption of an advanced international institutional assessment model based on fourth-generation excellence standards, reinforcing the integrity, precision, and transparency of the evaluation process while keeping pace with the latest global trends in organisational excellence and institutional leadership.

The eight categories featured in the 2025 edition of Sharjah Excellence Award collectively cover a broad spectrum of economic activity and social responsibility, attracting participation from businesses, institutions, and entrepreneurs across multiple sectors.

These categories are: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award, and Sharjah Best Security Standards Award.