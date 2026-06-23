SEC launches 'Awn' platform for social cases

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), presided over the Council’s weekly meeting held Tuesday, 23rd June 2026, at the Ruler’s Office.

The session was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of government affairs and reviewed the general policies of government departments and entities, with the aim of enhancing service quality and improving the well-being of citizens and residents across the Emirate.

The Council issued a resolution extending supplementary social assistance benefits to people with disabilities. To qualify for this eligibility, beneficiaries are required to hold a valid disability card issued by the Ministry of Community Empowerment.

The Council also approved the “Awn” platform, a government portal dedicated to reviewing and managing social cases. The platform is one of the key outcomes of government service design and development initiatives implemented under the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Programme.

The "Awn" platform is a unified digital system designed to enhance integration among government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah, accelerating the processing of social and humanitarian cases. By eliminating procedural redundancies, the platform ensures swift service delivery within a cohesive, human-centred digital system.

The “Awn” platform aims to enhance digital integration through a unified government system, improve the efficiency of social case management by reducing processing and review times through automation and real-time connectivity, and strengthen the quality and accuracy of data through direct integration with official information sources. It also seeks to improve the experience of beneficiaries and social workers by minimising repetitive requests and reducing manual procedures.