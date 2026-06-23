First Deputy Speaker of FNC meets Azerbaijani National Assembly Speaker in Baku

BAKU, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the 20th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), hosted by Azerbaijan's National Assembly in Baku until 25th June.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

Dr. Al Tayer conveyed the greetings of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), to Dr. Gafarova, reaffirming the Council’s commitment to further strengthening parliamentary cooperation with the Azerbaijani National Assembly in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

Both sides highlighted the strength of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the significant progress achieved across various fields, driven by the shared vision and mutual support of the leadership of both nations.

They stressed that these ties represent a model of constructive cooperation and partnership founded on mutual trust, respect and shared interests.

The two sides also praised the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the friendly countries, which entered into force in April this year, describing it as an important strategic step that will enhance trade exchange and expand cooperation in priority sectors, thereby supporting sustainable development efforts and economic prosperity in both countries.

They underscored the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of mutual concern, contributing to the promotion of security, stability and development.

In this context, Dr. Al Tayer reaffirmed that the UAE pursues a consistent approach based on supporting stability and development, respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

He also stressed the importance of dialogue and political and diplomatic solutions in addressing crises and conflicts in a manner that preserves the security and stability of countries and enhances opportunities for development and prosperity for their peoples.