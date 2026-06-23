Sharjah Ruler approves promotion of 1,519 military personnel

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the promotion of 1,519 military personnel serving across the emirate, including Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and the Sharjah Police Academy.

The promotions also included eight senior officers holding leadership positions across the emirate’s uniformed entities, who were elevated to the rank of Major General.

They are Brigadier Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Police Academy; Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority; Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Directorate of Comprehensive Police Stations; Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the General Directorate of Prevention and Safety; Brigadier Dr Ali Ahmed Buzoud, Director General of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services; Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Helo, Director General of the General Directorate of Preventive Security; Brigadier Omar Ahmed Buzoud, Director General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports; and Brigadier Staff Dr Omar Al Ghazal, Director General of the General Directorate of Operations and Security Support.

The promotions included 1,109 personnel from Sharjah Police, comprising 297 officers, 808 non-commissioned officers and other ranks, and four civilian employees.

A further 342 personnel from the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority were promoted, comprising 17 officers and 325 non-commissioned officers and other ranks. In addition, 68 members of the Sharjah Police Academy were promoted, comprising 29 officers, 39 non-commissioned officers and other ranks.

The Ruler of Sharjah also approved amendments to military rank structures to ensure alignment with academic qualifications, under clear criteria designed to promote fairness among personnel. The changes aim to motivate military cadres, enhance institutional and professional performance, and improve efficiency and productivity, while ensuring balanced recognition of both educational attainment and practical experience.

Under the amendments, holders of a technical or vocational bachelor’s degree will be awarded the rank of Warrant Officer, while holders of a specialised bachelor’s degree will be granted the rank of First Warrant Officer. Holders of a non-specialised bachelor’s degree will also be awarded the rank of Warrant Officer.

The revised framework also grants the rank of First Sergeant to holders of a three-year diploma and the rank of Sergeant to holders of a two-year diploma. Holders of a Certificate of Achievement will be awarded the rank of First Corporal, while Grade 12 graduates will receive the rank of Corporal. Personnel who have completed Grades 10 or 11 will be granted the rank of First Constable, while those with a Grade 9 education or below will be awarded the rank of Policeman.

His Highness also approved a series of amendments to the organisational structure to further develop the policing system and enhance its readiness to meet evolving challenges and future requirements. The changes focus on key areas, including cybercrime prevention, airport security, maritime security and rescue services, comprehensive police stations, and employee quality of life, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and strengthening institutional preparedness.