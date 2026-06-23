Sharjah Asset Management explores promising investment opportunities in advanced technology, digital economy during visit to China

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of efforts to expand economic and investment cooperation between Sharjah and China, Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, participated as part of a high-level delegation comprising several governmental and economic entities in the emirate, in an official visit to the cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, China.

The visit aimed to explore promising investment opportunities in advanced technology, the digital economy, sustainable energy, and high-value manufacturing, as well as to participate in the “AIM Talks China 2026” conference.

The company’s delegation included Omar Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer – Osool Investment; Rashid Bourahima, Executive Director – Osool Investment; and Manal Al Hilo, Senior Portfolio Manager.

During the visit, the company’s representatives held a series of strategic meetings with government officials, business leaders, and representatives of leading Chinese companies in the fields of technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The discussions explored opportunities for cooperation and investment in smart cities, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, in addition to reviewing the latest global trends in emerging technologies and the innovation-driven economy.

Omar Al Mulla said, “This participation reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in high-growth global markets and exploring promising investment opportunities in sectors that serve as key drivers of the future economy. The visit provided an important platform to build strategic relationships with international partners and explore new areas of cooperation that support our long-term investment strategy.”

He added, “China continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s leading destinations in advanced technology, innovation, and manufacturing, making it a strategically important market for investors and institutions seeking to keep pace with global economic transformations. The growing economic indicators between Sharjah and China also reflect the strength of relations between the two sides and underscore the wide opportunities available to further enhance economic cooperation and investment. We look forward to leveraging the outcomes of this visit to develop qualitative partnerships and sustainable investments that add value and support economic growth objectives.”

Al Mulla also participated in a panel discussion titled “Sharjah as a Strategic Gateway to China: Industrial Capital, Creative Economy, and an Investment Corridor on the New Silk Road,” highlighting Sharjah’s position as a vital strategic hub for industry, logistics, and investment.

The company also participated as part of the official UAE business delegation in the “AIM Talks China 2026” conference, which brought together a select group of policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and China. The conference served as an important platform to enhance economic dialogue and explore new horizons for investment and commercial partnerships between both sides.

The visit programme also included field meetings and site visits to several companies and institutions specialising in artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced technologies, providing an opportunity to explore the latest innovations and technological applications driving industrial transformation and shaping the future economy.

The visit contributed to expanding the company’s network of relationships with several government entities, economic institutions, and leading companies in China. It also provided an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore new areas of cooperation in technology, innovation, and sustainability, in support of Sharjah’s efforts to build a diversified and competitive knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.