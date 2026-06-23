Salem bin Abdulrahman attends SCHS year-end ceremony

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Nine graduates of the Al Amal School for the Deaf were honoured at the closing event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) brought the 2025–2026 academic year to a close with a ceremony at the Qasr Al Thaqafa theatre, held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, attended the event alongside Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS).

In her remarks, Sheikha Jameela said SCHS's continued success would not have been possible without the backing of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close cooperation of strategic partners, sponsors, and community institutions. She described community partnership as a cornerstone of efforts to widen access to services and embed a culture of inclusion and equal opportunity.

She described community partnership as a cornerstone of efforts to widen access to services and embed a culture of inclusion and equal opportunity.

She also praised the students and graduates, who, she said, had capped off a year defined by hard work, dedication, and achievement—the product, in her words, of strong determination, sustained effort, and a genuine partnership between students, their families, the teaching and rehabilitation staff, and SCHS's network of government, private, and community partners.

Sheikha Jameela said the ceremony marked the achievements of an academic year that reaffirmed a long-held belief: that investing in people is the most valuable and sustainable form of investment. People with disabilities, she added, have the talent and capability to play an active role in national development whenever they are given fair opportunities and the right support.

She said SCHS has, since its founding, worked towards a vision built on empowerment, inclusion and advocacy, striving to build a complete system of services that secures the rights of people with disabilities to education, rehabilitation and full participation in society — rooted in the belief that human diversity is a source of strength for communities.

Sheikha Jameela congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them continued success, and reaffirmed that SCHS would carry on its humanitarian and developmental mission of supporting and empowering people with disabilities and strengthening their role as active partners in sustainable development.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by recitations from the Quran. Sheikh Dr Salem Bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi then honoured nine graduates from Al Amal School for the Deaf, an SCHS-affiliated institution, congratulating them on their graduation and wishing them success in the future.

The event also honoured the official sponsor, some parents, and their families for their part in the students' success, taking commemorative photos. Sheikh Dr Salem and the rest of the attendees watched a short film featuring parents talking about their children’s progress and thanking SCHS for the support and developmental opportunities it has provided.

Students performed a play titled "My Brother", a dramatic exploration of disability, family, loss, acceptance and responsibility, telling the story of two brothers bound by blood but divided by years of pain and misunderstanding, before a long journey leads them towards reconciliation and a more profound understanding of love.

On arrival, Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi also toured an exhibition at the Art for All Centre, "Falaj," featuring 30 paintings by talented SCHS students that explore themes of life, the environment, friendship, and other human values.