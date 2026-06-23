Sharjah Chamber spotlights logistics link with Oman

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the Chamber, in cooperation with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, organised an introductory seminar on the “Integrated Logistics Corridor” linking the Emirate of Sharjah and the Sultanate of Oman.

The event brought together representatives from the public and private sectors involved in trade and logistics and showcased the corridor’s key advantages, including reducing goods waiting times from three months to just 30 days. The initiative is part of Sharjah’s efforts to support the business environment and facilitate foreign trade.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, organised the seminar with the participation of representatives from the public and private sectors operating in the trade and logistics industries.

Al Shamsi explained that the seminar reflects the Chamber’s commitment to helping companies maximize the benefits of the advanced logistics system, which is designed to improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen regional competitiveness.

Al Shamsi noted that the seminar focused on the major opportunities offered by the corridor, particularly its ability to reduce cargo waiting times from three months to 30 days. He added that the corridor represents one of the high-quality services provided by Sharjah to enhance the business environment and streamline foreign trade operations.