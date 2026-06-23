Team North America wins UAE Communities Basketball Championship

DUBAI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, the ‘UAE Communities Basketball Championship’ concluded with Team ‘North America’ securing the championship title after defeating Team ‘Senegal’.

The championship was organised by the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Basketball Association, and Champs Sports Club.

Representatives from the Ministry and partnering entities attended the final day of the competition, alongside a large audience that reflects the UAE’s unique cultural diversity. The championship lasted for over a month, with the participation of 12 distinct teams representing diverse nationalities residing in the country.

In addition to the UAE team, there were teams representing Egypt, the Philippines, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkiye, Spain, Senegal, China, Uzbekistan and North America. This represents the values of coexistence and openness, which are characteristic of the UAE, as home to over 200 nationalities.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports, and Chairman of UAETSS, highlighted the committee’s ambitious vision to deliver a comprehensive experience that goes beyond just competition.

He stated, “The championship’s exemplary outcome reflects our unwavering efforts to build a robust sports platform that nurtures talents from diverse communities, while providing an engaging environment for families and youth.”

He added, “Through strategic cooperation with our partners, we organised an exceptional event, with the ‘All-Stars’ exhibition matches adding a celebratory element. This seamlessly aligns with our commitment to implementing initiatives that strengthen participation in both community and national-level sports, while enhancing residents’ overall quality of life.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, stated that the event achieved several social and sports milestones, representing a valuable addition to Dubai's sports events calendar.

He further stated, “We, at Dubai Sports Council, are honoured by this significant milestone achieved in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and other strategic partners. The championship served as a unique, innovative and interactive sports experience, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as an attractive global sports destination. This seamlessly aligns with the Dubai Sports Strategy 2033, which aims to position sports as an integral part of a sustainable lifestyle, supporting the objectives of the ‘Year of Family 2026’ in enhancing community life.”

The final day of the championship featured the ‘All-Stars’ exhibition matches, which convened the championship’s top players across four teams representing the participating continents. This was followed by the third-place play-off between Syria and Lebanon. Interactive activities and competitions were also organised for the audience, leading up to the final match between Senegal and North America for the championship cup.

Representatives from the Ministry of Sports, the Dubai Sports Council and the organising committee awarded the championship cup and gold medals to the winning team, while also honouring the runners-up and outstanding players. The total prize pool amounted to AED130,000, including AED50,000 dedicated to audience members. This further encouraged large-scale public attendance, inspiring families and expatriates to participate in community sports events and highlighting the role of sports in promoting social cohesion, aligning with the goals of the ‘Year of the Family 2026’.