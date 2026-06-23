Thani Al Zeyoudi assumes chairmanship of Agentic AI firm AIREV

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- AIREV has announced that Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the UAE-based AI company behind OnDemand, a sovereign-grade agentic AI operating system engineered in the UAE and deployed in markets worldwide.

The move aligns one of the country’s flagship technology companies with the national trade agenda, as the UAE works to expand its export base into high-value digital and AI services.

Al Zeyoudi’s new position reflects the growing role of advanced technologies and digital services within the UAE’s foreign trade strategy, following a record year for the country’s non-oil trade performance.

Al Zeyoudi said the growth of AI in the UAE through companies such as AIREV reflects the next stage of the country’s export ambitions. “The UAE has built one of the world’s most dynamic trading economies, and our next frontier is to export not only goods and services, but homegrown technology and the intellectual property behind it. AIREV is a UAE company whose sovereign platform and agentic solutions have earned the validation of leading global technology firms and now travels into the world’s most demanding markets. I look forward to supporting the company as it scales, ensuring its growth contributes directly to our national goal of increasing non-oil exports and consolidating the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced industries.”

AIREV entered the UAE market through the NextGen FDI initiative and was anchored by Core42, a G42 company, in February 2024. In the roughly two and a half years since, it has grown into a production-grade agentic operating system carrying a valuation of approximately US$200 million.

Its flagship platform, OnDemand, is a no- and low-code operating system for building, deploying and managing autonomous AI agents. The platform is designed to run wherever a customer requires, giving governments and regulated enterprises full control over their data, models and infrastructure. OnDemand serves more than four million AI-first users worldwide and offers over 300 specialised agents and tools across more than 50 languages.

Over the past year, AIREV has established a network of strategic partnerships spanning the global AI and semiconductor ecosystem. The company entered a strategic partnership with Intel to optimise OnDemand for Intel processors and subsequently to bring autonomous AI agents to Intel’s next-generation AI PCs. It also entered a partnership with US chip company Tenstorrent to co-develop a high-performance agentic AI stack for enterprise and sovereign applications, launching a dedicated Agentic AI Development Node in the UAE.

Working through the private sector, AIREV has registered OnDemand for the North American market and built a distribution pipeline reaching from Abu Dhabi into the United States technology economy - the first time a UAE software company has combined silicon certification, hardware pre-install and US-market registration in a single, self-reinforcing motion. The scale of that activity is measured in throughput: across 2025 AIREV’s products collectively surpassed one trillion tokens, a first among GCC technology companies at that scale, and in the second quarter of 2026 alone reached 6.8 trillion, roughly a sixfold increase. Each token generated abroad represents a unit of UAE-engineered intelligence delivered into a foreign market.

The company’s capital base reflects the same export thesis. Alongside Core42, AIREV has attracted inbound investment from VentureWave Capital, one of Ireland’s leading venture firms, together with Titian Capital, and is currently progressing a Series A2 funding round. On the distribution side, Redington, one of the largest technology distributors across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, has been appointed as AIREV’s distributor for 2026 to 2027 with planned expansion into Europe, giving OnDemand an established channel reach at scale.

Muhammad Khalid, Founder and CEO of AIREV, said the chairmanship gives the company an exceptional platform for global growth. “To have Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi as Chairman is an important moment on AIREV’s journey by linking the UAE’s foreign trade strategy of expanding the nation’s network of partners with a company that exports developed technology to markets around the world. Together, we will continue to prove that Emirati AI is not only globally viable, but globally exportable.”

AIREV’s growth reflects a wider shift that the UAE’s trade strategy is working to accelerate: moving the country from an importer of advanced technology to an exporter of it. By embedding UAE-engineered software inside certified global hardware and carrying it outward through established enterprise and government channels, every OnDemand deployment abroad converts domestic software engineering into non-oil export value – the highest-margin and fastest-compounding category of the diversification mandate set out in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.