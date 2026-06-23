ALC organises reading sessions through ‘Kalima Reading Club’ to discuss its publications

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Throughout the month of June, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) organised a series of reading sessions under its Kalima Reading Club programme.

In collaboration with various government entities and cultural institutions, the sessions took place at different locations across Abu Dhabi and were aimed at various segments of society. They involved discussions of books published by the Centre’s Esdarat project for Arabic publishing and the Kalima Project for Translation.

The events formed part of the ALC’s commitment to strengthening the use of the Arabic language, establishing it as a fundamental pillar of community building, promoting a culture of reading as a sustainable lifestyle, and empowering community members – particularly younger generations – with the tools to acquire knowledge through reading and critical thinking. This approach supports Arabic content and presents an innovative model for community-based cultural work, offering participants an interactive experience.

The sessions, which have shown significant annual growth in terms of both members and participants, were scheduled according to a structured timetable, with books carefully selected to cater for a variety of knowledge needs.

The Club also hosted a session at Emirates Palace to discuss the novel ‘Years of Al Maghar’ by Emirati author Maryam Al Zarooni, in collaboration with Al Multaqa Literary Salon. Another session was held at Manarat Al Saadiyat to discuss ‘Happiness Paradox’ by Ziyad Marar, which philosophically examines the evolution of human anxieties. A cultural discussion on the novel ‘Portrait of Jennie’ by Robert Nathan is scheduled for 29 June at 11:00 AM, organised in collaboration with the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi at its headquarters.

The sessions promote sustained reading, broaden participants’ intellectual horizons through discussion, and improve their critical thinking and expressive skills – all of which are objectives that the ALC aims to achieve through the Kalima Reading Club.

Launched in 2018, the Kalima Reading Club aims to drive a significant shift in society’s relationship with reading, transforming it from a limited individual activity into a sustainable community practice. Through the Club and its activities, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre seeks to enable various segments of society to access knowledge in Arabic, thereby fulfilling Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to promote the Arabic language and reinforce the concept of sustainable reading across generations.