Dubai Maritime Authority launches 'Dubai Sea Guests Pick-Up and Drop-Off' initiative to enhance maritime transport experience

DUBAI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has announced the launch of a new initiative for Dubai’s maritime community under the title “Dubai Sea Guests Pick-Up and Drop-Off” service.

The initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to elevating the quality of maritime services provided by the Dubai Maritime Authority and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for marine tourism.

The service will facilitate guest transportation between participating marinas and private boats and yachts registered with the Authority, as well as foreign visiting yachts permitted to sail in the emirate’s waters.

Dubai Maritime Authority has already commenced implementation of the initiative in collaboration with several key marinas across the emirate, including Port Rashid Marina, Jumeirah 1 Marina, Dubai Harbour Marina, and JA Hotel Marina. The service will be available around the clock through marina management, subject to clear regulatory requirements that ensure operational safety and smooth execution, including the submission of required documents such as proof of vessel ownership and sailing permits for visiting foreign vessels.

The initiative offers advanced solutions for transporting guests to and from private marine vessels registered with Dubai Maritime Authority, which currently total 3,491 private marine vessels, in addition to permitted foreign visiting yachts to sail in the emirate’s waters. The service is designed to provide a seamless and comfortable transportation experience that reflects the advanced development of Dubai’s maritime sector.

Mohammed Nabhan, Director of Maritime Excellence and Compliance at Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “The initiative contributes to enhancing the smooth movement of private marine vessels and their guests between various destinations across the emirate. It also supports integration between marinas and tourism and leisure activities, while enhancing operational efficiency and service quality in a way that enriches the experience of Dubai sea guests and reinforces excellence standards within the maritime transport sector.”

Nabhan added: “This initiative represents a valuable addition to the range of services provided by Dubai Maritime Authority, offering an integrated experience for guests of private marine vessels as well as foreign visiting vessels to the emirate. Dubai continues to invest in developing its maritime infrastructure and enhancing the integration of its services in support of tourism growth and the maritime economy, reflecting the emirate’s leading position as a global hub for innovation, excellence, and leadership across vital sectors.”

The initiative comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to enhance quality of life in the emirate and further strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading maritime and tourism destinations. Dubai is home to 20 marinas offering more than 4,214 berths of various sizes, most of which are designed to accommodate luxury yachts. In 2025, Dubai Maritime Authority also received 210 entry permit applications for foreign visiting yachts.