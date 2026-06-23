Anthropic will start verifying Claude users’ age, identity on July 8

WASHINGTON, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Anthropic’s updated privacy policy requires some Claude users to submit government IDs and selfies for identity verification.

Anthropic has updated its privacy policy to allow the company to require some Claude users to upload government-issued identification and submit selfie photos or videos for identity verification.

The updated policy, which takes effect on July 8, introduces a new category of personal data collection that includes facial geometry templates, a data type that may qualify as biometric information under state privacy laws.