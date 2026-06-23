AD Ports Group launches AI-powered intelligence headquarters IHQ

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) today announced the launch of its AI-driven business intelligence headquarters IHQ, a Group-wide platform employing thousands of digital workers embedding AI across 20 global workstreams.

The launch of the platform is aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence to position the nation as a global AI leader by 2031, and underscores two decades of continuous investment by AD Ports Group in digital innovation.

Launched in the presence of Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government, at the Group’s Digital District- Zayed Port, the new platform will accelerate the Group’s digital transformation by systematically leveraging the efficiencies of AI through an approach that emphasises security, transparency, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

For AD Ports Group’s customers and partners, the launch of IHQ will progressively improve the speed, efficiency, and customer-centric nature of the Group’s service offerings across its portfolio of Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital Clusters.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD ‎Ports Group, said: "Over 20 years, AD Ports Group has grown from an Abu Dhabi-focused ports operator into a global trade enabler offering a full range of ports, transport, logistics and industrial solutions. Investment in a solid digital foundation has made this possible.

With IHQ, we are building on this foundation to create an enterprise that continuously assists our ability to think, learn and evolve as a global business. Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, IHQ will leverage AI as a force multiplier for our people, in support of the 2031 National Strategy for AI.”

Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Digital & Information Officer, AD Ports Group, said: "At AD Ports Group, we will continue to invest ahead of the curve in the latest technologies to strengthen the UAE’s position as the world’s most intelligent trade hub. IHQ will make AI operational at enterprise scale. Every workstream selected for AI-powered transformation sits at a critical juncture, where artificial intelligence can measurably improve speed, accuracy and decision quality.”

IHQ will focus on integrating AI capabilities deep into the enterprise workstreams of the Group, improving efficiency, decision making, and customer service, through a perpetual improvement process that speeds the profitable expansion of the business.

At the time of the launch, IHQ features a number of transformed workflow demonstrations across workstreams, including port and berth optimisation, vessel arrival orchestration, software development and talent acquisition.

Over the coming months, IHQ will enable systematic augmentation of AI across AD Ports Group’s 20 workstreams, multiplying the Group's operational capacity.

AD Ports Group is a recognised leader in AI implementation. In 2025, the Group was awarded a global Guinness World Record for deploying the most AI agents in a single logistics facility. During the same year, the Group published a blueprint, “Building Human-AI Teams: AD Ports Group's Blueprint for Tomorrow's Workforce” that outlined how AI-powered agents are transforming its operations.