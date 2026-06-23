UAE President receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on its 50th anniversary

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -– UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) as the authority marks the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

His Highness congratulated the delegation on the occasion and expressed his appreciation for their efforts to strengthen ADIA’s position among the world’s leading investment institutions. He also paid tribute to the pioneering generation that established authority the authority and to all those whose dedication and vision contributed to its growth and success over the past 50 years.

His Highness underscored ADIA’s role in supporting the UAE’s development vision, being one of the nation’s key drivers of economic diversification and future-focused growth.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs and officials.