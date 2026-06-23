UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Qatar over victims of Ras Laffan industrial zone incident

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolances to Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, over the victims of the incident at a factory in the Ras Laffan industrial zone, which resulted in a number of death and inuries.

His Highness wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolances to the Emir of Qatar.