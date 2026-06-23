UAE Gender Balance Council launches national dialogue to shape UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2027–2031

DUBAI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Gender Balance Council convened a national dialogue bringing together more than 100 representatives from government entities and private-sector signatories to the SDG 5 Pledge to contribute to the development of the UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2027–2031.

Through an interactive workshop and discussion sessions, participants discussed national priorities and explored future opportunities to advance gender balance. The event also marked the addition of eight new organisations to the SDG 5 Pledge, bringing the total number of participating companies to 88.

The national dialogue forms part of the UAE’s collaborative approach to policy development, ensuring stakeholders are actively engaged in shaping future directions that support sustainable development and strengthen the country’s competitiveness and global leadership.

The dialogue served as a platform for exchanging perspectives on key trends shaping the future, including artificial intelligence, the new economy and the future of work. Discussions also focused on national priorities that support economic and social participation, enhance quality of life and further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in gender balance.

The sessions explored the core pillars of the upcoming strategy, including education, skills and career pathways; family, caregiving and shared responsibilities; health and wellbeing across the lifecycle; leadership and workplace culture; entrepreneurship and financial inclusion; and the future economy and artificial intelligence.

Participants also discussed opportunities and challenges related to these pillars, identifying priorities and practical solutions while examining the roles of key stakeholders in implementing future initiatives to ensure dialogue outcomes translate into impactful and sustainable policies, programmes and initiatives.

The event also marked the addition of eight new organisations to the SDG 5 Pledge: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Stellantis, Deloitte, Sanofi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, SAAL, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, and Goumbook.

This brings the total number of participating companies to 88 national and international organisations operating in the UAE, reflecting the private sector’s growing commitment to adopting policies and practices that promote equal opportunities, foster more inclusive and sustainable workplaces, and support national priorities.

The development of the Gender Balance Strategy 2027–2031 builds on the UAE's longstanding national journey in advancing gender balance. Through a range of policies, legislation and initiatives that have expanded opportunities and strengthened women's participation across sectors, the UAE has achieved significant milestones that have reinforced its position among the world's leading countries in this field.

The new strategy seeks to build on these achievements through innovative solutions that enhance future readiness while supporting sustainable development and quality of life.

In this context, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, praised the UAE's achievements in advancing gender balance.

She noted that these accomplishments reflect the leadership's vision of a development model centred on investing in human potential and empowering all members of society as partners in the nation's progress and future development.

H.H. Sheikha Manal said: "Gender balance is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development in the UAE and a key driver of national competitiveness, quality of life and the sustainability of our achievements. Guided by our leadership's vision, we continue to invest in people as the primary catalyst for development and future progress.

The Gender Balance Strategy 2027–2031 represents a new milestone in building on the achievements made to date and advancing innovative policies and solutions that strengthen future readiness and further reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global model in gender balance."

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: "Over the past years, the UAE has established a strong foundation for gender balance through progressive legislation, broader participation in decision-making, and stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors. These efforts have helped embed gender balance as an institutional approach across sectors. The next phase will build on these achievements to drive tangible impact in workplaces, support participation, career progression and leadership, and strengthen institutional readiness for the future economy."

She added:"Gender balance is not a peripheral issue, but a fundamental pillar for building stronger institutions, a more competitive economy and a more cohesive society. Through this national dialogue, we aim to bring together diverse expertise and perspectives to identify national priorities and develop innovative, actionable initiatives that translate ideas into tangible outcomes supporting the UAE's development goals."

Mouza Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, affirmed that the new strategy adopts an integrated approach that links economic and social development with quality of life, while enhancing the UAE's readiness for future transformations.

The strategy focuses on interconnected priorities, including education, skills and career pathways; family, caregiving and shared responsibilities; health and wellbeing across the lifecycle; leadership and workplace culture; entrepreneurship and financial inclusion; and the future economy and artificial intelligence.

She said: "Supportive workplace environments are essential to strengthening family stability and enabling individuals to balance their professional and family responsibilities. This contributes positively to quality of life, productivity and long-term social sustainability."

The UAE Gender Balance Council also announced the opening of nominations for the Family-Friendly Workplace Award 2026, launched by H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as part of the Year of Community 2026 initiatives. The award is open exclusively to organisations that are signatories to the SDG 5 Pledge and recognises companies that have translated their commitments into practical policies and workplace practices that support families, promote work-life balance and contribute to sustainable institutional and societal impact.

The outcomes of the dialogue, together with the growing number of organisations joining the initiative, reflect a shared commitment to advancing policies and practices that support gender balance, strengthen the UAE's future readiness and reinforce its global competitiveness.