UAE President receives Make it in the Emirates delegation

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation of the fifth Make it in the Emirates event.

His Highness commended the efforts of those behind the initiative, which has evolved into a key platform for supporting national industry and fostering industrial partnerships that advance the UAE’s development goals.

His Highness reaffirmed that strengthening and advancing the industrial sector remains a national priority and a central pillar of the UAE’s vision for the future. In this context, he highlighted ongoing efforts to localise strategic industries, support national products and develop Emirati talent in the sector.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and several Sheikhs and officials.