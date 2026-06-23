UAE President receives Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Lieutenant General Khaled Darraj Al-Shuraian, Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, as part of ongoing military cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait.

The meeting reviewed military cooperation and coordination between the two countries and addressed a number of defence and security matters of mutual interest. The two sides also exchanged views on developments and issues related to military and security affairs.

They underscored the importance of further strengthening cooperation in ways that serve shared interests and contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.