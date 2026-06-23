Rulers of Emirates condole Qatari Emir over victims of Ras Laffan industrial zone incident

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -– Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have dispatched separate messages of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, over the victims of the incident at a factory in the Ras Laffan industrial zone, which resulted in a number of death and inuries.

They wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The messages of condolences were sent by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Qatar.