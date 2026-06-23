ECSSR and AGDA launch second edition of Hili Regional Dialogue

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in cooperation with the Institute of Foreign Affairs – Ethiopia, are set to launch the second edition of Hili Regional Dialogue in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, from June 25-26, 2026.

Held under the theme ‘UAE–Africa Dialogue: Advancing Shared Futures’, the dialogue brings together a leading group of officials, experts, policymakers, think tank representatives, and public and private sector stakeholders from the United Arab Emirates and a number of African countries.

This edition comes as part of efforts to expand avenues of strategic dialogue between the UAE and Africa, amid the growing importance of the UAE–Africa partnership and the rapid economic and technological transformations taking place across the continent. These developments are opening up broad prospects for cooperation in development, investment, trade, connectivity, food security, energy, technology, and capacity building.

Through this edition, Hili Regional Dialogue aims to provide a platform for intellectual and strategic dialogue that brings together policymakers, experts, think tank representatives, and private sector stakeholders to deepen discussions on partnership opportunities between the UAE and African countries.

The dialogue also seeks to develop practical insights that support long-term cooperation and ensure that African perspectives play a central role in shaping the future of economic and development relations between the two sides.

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, described the launch of the second edition of Hili Regional Dialogue in Addis Ababa as an important milestone in the strategic dialogue track the ECSSR seeks to strengthen with vital regions around the world. He noted that choosing Africa for this edition reflects its growing importance in development, the economy, investment, and connectivity.

He added that the UAE–Africa Dialogue reflects the ECSSR’s commitment to developing strategic dialogue platforms capable of connecting knowledge with policymaking, transforming strategic discussions into actionable recommendations and scalable cooperation pathways that serve shared interests and support prospects for development and prosperity.

Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, explained that convening the dialogue in Addis Ababa underscores the importance of building stronger bridges between the UAE and Africa. He also noted that the issues addressed by the dialogue are linked to shared priorities in a world undergoing rapid transformations in the economy, trade, technology, and sustainability.

He added that partnership between AGDA and the ECSSR in organising the dialogue reflects a shared commitment to bringing together specialized knowledge, diplomatic expertise, and policymaking. This contributes to developing a deeper understanding of the transformations impacting both sides, and supports the formulation of practical approaches to advance cooperation between the UAE and African countries.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General, AGDA, affirmed that cooperation in organizing this edition is rooted in the acknowledgment of diplomacy’s role in supporting constructive dialogue and strengthening the capacity to conduct in-depth assessments of regional and international shifts. He also explained that the dialogue provides a valuable space for exchanging expertise and developing practical approaches to cooperation in priority areas.

Dr. Ebtesam Al Teneiji, Deputy Director General, ECSSR, explained that the significance of the UAE–Africa Dialogue goes beyond acting as a platform to discuss cooperation opportunities. It also has an important role in producing in-depth strategic knowledge on the future of UAE–Africa relations, anticipating the transformations taking place across the continent and their implications for economic, investment, and development trajectories.

She added that the dialogue provides an important intellectual space for understanding African priorities within their local and regional context. This strengthens the ability of research institutions and policymakers to develop more accurate and effective strategies for future cooperation, while linking the knowledge, economic, and investment dimensions of UAE–Africa relations.

The dialogue’s program includes specialized panel discussions addressing economic shifts and new trade partnerships, the role of infrastructure and ports in enhancing connectivity, emerging technologies and critical minerals, as well as sustainable investment in agriculture and renewable energy. The program also includes the Hili Youth Conversation, which brings together youth from the UAE and Ethiopia to exchange views on youth issues and future cooperation pathways, promoting the presence of the next generation in discussions on the future of the UAE–Africa partnership.

Cooperation with the Institute of Foreign Affairs – Ethiopia in organizing this edition also underscores Hili Regional Dialogue’s commitment to building knowledge and institutional partnerships with key African organizations, while strengthening the presence of local perspectives in discussions on the future of the UAE–Africa partnership.

The second edition of Hili Regional Dialogue builds on the foundation established by the inaugural regional edition, held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025. It reflects Hili Regional Dialogue’s aim to open new spaces for strategic thinking between the UAE and vital regions of the world, and to deepen discussions on issues shaping the future of regional and international partnerships.

The dialogue will conclude with a series of intellectual and practical outcomes that capture key insights and outline next steps to strengthen UAE–Africa cooperation, support more sustainable and effective partnerships, and advance prospects for shared development and prosperity.