DEWA’s Green Charger Initiative supplied over 62,000 MWh of electricity since 2014

DUBAI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) – Since launched in 2024 by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Green Charger Initiative recorded a notable increase in EV charging activity, reflecting the steady growth of EV adoption in Dubai.

Over this period, DEWA supplied more than 62,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity – enabling more than 310 million kilometres of EV travel – through a network offering ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the initiative embodies DEWA’s commitment to supporting the wise leadership’s vision of transforming Dubai into a smart and sustainable city, and enhancing integration between the energy and mobility sectors.

DEWA explained that since launching the initiative, it has worked to develop an advanced and reliable electric vehicle charging infrastructure according to the highest international standards, encouraging individuals and institutions to adopt low-emission mobility solutions, contributing to reducing the carbon footprint and improving the quality of life in the emirate.

He said the initiative supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which mandates the promotion of green and sustainable transport solutions and the expansion of EV adoption. It also contributes to the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, supporting Dubai’s transition towards low carbon mobility.

DEWA has installed four types of chargers – ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box:

• Ultrafast Charger (150 kW DC with type 2 socket)

• Fast Charger (43 kW AC with Type 2 socket, 50 kW DC CHAdeMO and Combo CCS sockets). Most of these are installed at petrol stations

• Public Charger (2 x 22 kW AC, with double Type 2 socket)

• Wall-Box (22 kW AC, with single Type 2 socket)

Dubai has 2,223 EV charging stations while registered users of the Green Charger Initiative grew to 23,600.

DEWA’s Green Charger stations are available 24/7 at numerous key locations across Dubai. Customers can easily locate them through DEWA’s website and smart app, as well as via 14 additional digital platforms.