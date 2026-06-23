SEHA’s Tawam Hospital to host UAE and region’s first certified workshop on low-dose radiotherapy for benign diseases

AL AIN, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced that SEHA Tawam Hospital will host the UAE and wider region’s first certified workshop on Low-Dose Radiotherapy (LDRT) for benign diseases, marking an important milestone in expanding the clinical applications of radiation therapy beyond oncology.

Delivered over three days from June 27 in collaboration with JointGlow, the certified programme will convene clinical leaders, medical physicists, radiation therapists, informatics specialists and senior healthcare administrators. The workshop aims to develop safe, standardised clinical pathways for the responsible use of Low-Dose Radiotherapy in selected benign and inflammatory conditions, guided by international best practices and measurable outcomes.

Because most evidence supporting low-dose radiotherapy (LDRT) for benign conditions is still being generated through clinical trials, structured institutional adoption has remained limited across the region. This initiative establishes a first-of-its-kind, institution-level certification framework, reinforcing SEHA’s Tawam Hospital’s role in advancing evidence-based therapeutic innovation within a governed and quality-assured model.

The programme will provide institutional certification for SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, alongside individual certification for participating clinicians. It will also propose unified clinical protocols and operational workflows supported by a governance and registry framework designed for systematic outcomes tracking, quality assurance and long-term clinical evaluation, laying the foundation for sustainable national and regional expansion.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Khalid Balaraj, Chair of Oncology Centre at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, said, “At SEHA’s Tawam, we are committed to advancing patient-centred, evidence-based innovation. The JointGlow Low-Dose Radiotherapy initiative represents an important step in expanding safe, non-invasive treatment options for selected benign conditions within a structured clinical framework.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Sumaida, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, added, “This programme reflects Tawam Hospital’s readiness to adopt emerging radiotherapy applications in a structured and outcomes-focused manner. Our priority is not only implementation, but ensuring scalability, sustainability, and long-term value for patients and health systems.”

Dr. Khalifa Alkaabi, Consultant in Radiation Oncology at SEHA Tawam Hospital, said: “Introducing Low-Dose Radiotherapy for benign disease requires rigorous governance and clinical accountability. Through this collaboration, we are ensuring that innovation is delivered safely, consistently and with measurable impact.”

The workshop will feature contributions from senior oncology and radiation oncology leaders across the UAE, alongside visiting international experts from JointGlow. The initiative is expected to serve as a proposed practical model for future Low-Dose Radiotherapy programmes nationwide and wider GCC, with SEHA’s Tawam Hospital playing a central role in training, certification and quality oversight.