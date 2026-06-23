UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives his Kuwaiti counterpart

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Lieutenant General Khaled Darraj Al-Shuraian, Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, as part of ongoing military cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance and expand joint military cooperation, in order to raise the level of operational readiness and efficiency, and to promote the exchange of experiences and knowledge between the armed forces of the two countries.