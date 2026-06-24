Chinese supercomputer LineShine claims world’s most powerful title in latest TOP500 list

BEIJING, 24th June, 2026 (WAM)-- A Chinese supercomputer has overtaken its US counterparts to become the world's most powerful computing system, marking the first time since 2017 that a China-based machine has topped a ranking often viewed as a measure of national technological strength.

The 'LineShine' supercomputer, located at China's National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen, displaced the US-built 'El Capitan' system from the top position in the latest edition of the 'TOP500' rankings announced on Tuesday. It was the Chinese system's first appearance on the list.

According to the scientists behind the TOP500 project, LineShine achieved a performance of '2.198 exaflops' on the High Performance Linpack benchmark, meaning it can perform more than '2 quintillion calculations per second'.

El Capitan, located at the US Department of Energy's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, ranked second, ahead of two other American supercomputers based at national laboratories in Tennessee and Illinois. Germany's 'JUPITER' system fell to fifth place.

The five systems are currently the only publicly verified exascale supercomputers in operation worldwide. LineShine's debut at the top of the rankings underscores China's renewed prominence in high-performance computing and advanced technology development.