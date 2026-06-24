FIFA World Cup: Croatia 1-0 Panama

TORONTO, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Croatia secured a 1-0 victory over Panama in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match.

Ante Budimir scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute, finishing from close range after a cross from Josip Stanisic.

Panama created several chances and came close to scoring, but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a number of important saves to keep a clean sheet.

The result gives Croatia their first win of the tournament and eliminates Panama from the competition with one group match remaining.