Japan's Nagasaki orders evacuations amid heavy rain, landslide risk

TOKYO, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Authorities in the Japanese city of Nagasaki urged all of its roughly 380,000 residents to evacuate on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall and an elevated risk of landslides.

Officials issued the second-highest alert level for the entire southern city, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, urging residents to avoid at-risk areas.

Japan's weather agency warned of further heavy rain across other parts of the south-western main island of Kyushu, raising concerns about overflowing rivers and flooding in low-lying areas.

The risk was also elevated in the prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Kumamoto, while warnings of heavy rain were issued for the smaller main island of Shikoku.

Two tropical cyclones were also forming south of Japan, the agency said.