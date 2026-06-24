FIFA World Cup: Colombia 1-0 DR Congo

MEXICO, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Daniel Munoz fired Colombia into the World Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, sealing a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Group K after goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had threatened to turn the match into a night of frustration.

Munoz struck the winner from the right side of the penalty area in the 76th minute, finally beating Mpasi ​who had repeatedly denied Colombia with an inspired performance.

Colombia moved to six points from two matches and guaranteed their progress to the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against Portugal, ​who beat Uzbekistan 5-0 earlier on Tuesday.

DR Congo remained on one point ⁠and will need a result against Uzbekistan to keep their qualification hopes alive.