TRENDS Group reviews 2026 achievements, unveils second-half strategy

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group has held its semi-annual meeting for 2026, marking its first institutional gathering since transitioning from a "Centre" into a "Group" structure.

Held at the group's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, Chairman of the Board, board members, corporate directors and employees.

Organised by the Corporate Communications Department, the meeting reviewed the group's performance and future plans following the launch of its new structure, which comprises TRENDS Research & Advisory, TRENDS Global, TRENDS Barometer, the TRENDS Observatory for the Study of Social Phenomena and the TRENDS Training Institute.

In its opening remarks, the Board of Directors described 2026 as a "Year of Harvest" after years of investment in building the group's knowledge and administrative capabilities. The board said the transition reflected a strategic shift aimed at delivering integrated research, advisory, training and polling services while strengthening regional and international competitiveness and increasing policy impact.

The meeting highlighted achievements during the first half of the year, including the expansion of the group's international presence to more than 10 countries, the signing of cooperation agreements with leading regional and international research and academic institutions, the receipt of awards for research and institutional excellence, and publishing hundreds of studies and reports.

The meeting also reviewed the action plan for the second half of 2026, which focuses on launching targeted research initiatives aligned with global priorities and enhancing coordination among the group's five entities to streamline operations and provide clients with integrated services through a unified institutional framework.