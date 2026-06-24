Emirates Autism Society launches six initiatives to empower families, promote community inclusion

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Honorary President of the Emirates Autism Society, the Society has launched a nationwide autism awareness and family empowerment campaign.

The campaign, held under the slogan "Together for an Inclusive Community", comprises six initiatives aimed at raising awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), strengthening support services, improving quality of life for individuals with autism and enhancing their participation in society.

The Emirates Autism Society called on government entities, private sector organisations, civil society institutions, and community members to join the campaign and support its initiatives, contributing to stronger national collaboration, fostering a culture of social responsibility, and creating a more inclusive environment that expands opportunities for people with autism and their families.

Ali Ahmed bin Shmeil Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Emirates Autism Society, said that the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering People of Determination and promoting equal opportunities.

He said the UAE has established a leading model for supporting People of Determination through legislation, policies and services that protect their rights, improve quality of life and expand opportunities for participation and achievement.

Al Kaabi said the campaign seeks to build on these efforts by increasing public awareness, strengthening family support and expanding access to education, rehabilitation and vocational training programmes for individuals with autism.

Eng. Amal Salem Al Karbi, Director-General of the Emirates Autism Society, said the campaign will be launched from Abu Dhabi and rolled out across the UAE as part of a national effort to strengthen cooperation among government bodies, the private sector and civil society organisations.

She explained that the campaign includes six flagship initiatives: the Majalis Nabdh AlAusra , designed to strengthen family participation in shaping supportive solutions and policies; the National Contact Centre for Supporting Individuals with Autism and Their Families; the Family Support and Early Intervention Programme; the Autism Professional Empowerment Programme; the Community and Sports Inclusion Programme; and the UAE Autism Run, which serves as a national platform for raising awareness and encouraging community engagement.

She added that the Society is working with its strategic partners to launch additional programmes and projects during the next phase to further strengthen the campaign’s outcomes and expand its reach, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family 2026 and the UAE’s vision of building a more cohesive and prosperous society.