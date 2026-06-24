National Guard Commander, Russian counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation

MOSCOW, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, National Guard Commander, has visited the headquarters of the National Guard of the Russian Federal Service in Moscow at the outset of his official visit to the Russian Federation.

He was received by General Viktor Zolotov, Commander of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation, accompanied by several senior Russian officers and officials.

The two sides held a meeting to discuss several matters of mutual interest and explore ways to enhance cooperation in security and specialised domains, thereby supporting joint efforts and advancing institutional capabilities.

The visit forms part of the National Guard's efforts to expand international cooperation, exchange expertise and review best practices to further enhance readiness and operational efficiency in line with the highest professional standards.