More than 16,000 Emiratis benefit from GPSSA's ‘Shourak’ service

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said 16,368 Emiratis working in the government and private sectors have benefited from its "Shourak" service since its launch in July 2023.

The service is one of the authority's key transformation projects aimed at enhancing financial stability for UAE nationals and supporting a secure and sustainable retirement system.

Aligned with the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, Shourak enables insured Emiratis to maintain a continuous insurance record when moving between employers, helping preserve pension rights and supporting greater labour market mobility.

The service allows insured individuals to combine previous and current periods of service without incurring financial obligations, ensuring continuity of pension contributions and protecting eligibility for retirement benefits.

GPSSA said the initiative has simplified procedures for aggregating service periods by removing the cost differences and additional fees previously associated with the process. This enables beneficiaries to retain their savings while supporting long-term financial planning.

The authority added that Shourak has also contributed to greater flexibility in the labour market by allowing Emiratis to move between government and private sector employers without affecting their accumulated insurance rights.

To benefit from the service, insured individuals must have completed at least one year of service with their previous employer and move to an employer subject to the federal pension laws administered by GPSSA.

Applications must be submitted through the Ma’ashi digital platform within three months of joining the new employer, while the period between leaving the previous job and submitting the request must not exceed six months.

GPSSA stressed that compliance with these conditions is necessary to ensure uninterrupted insurance coverage and preserve pension entitlements.

Shourak, which was fully implemented on 1st July 2023, was the first transformational project launched by GPSSA under the federal government performance agreements framework and continues to support financial sustainability and retirement security for Emiratis.