Ministry of Finance wins UAE Digital Innovation in Asset Management Award 2026

LONDON, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has been awarded the UAE Digital Innovation in Asset Management Award 2026 by the Institute of Asset Management (IAM) in recognition of its pioneering Federal Properties Platform.

The achievement marks a significant milestone and underscores the ministry’s leadership in developing advanced, data-driven digital solutions that leverage intelligent analytics and AI to enhance asset management efficiency and strengthen governance and transparency across the federal financial ecosystem.

The ministry’s delegation received the award during the IAM Global Conference in London, which brought together leading asset management experts and specialists from around the world.

The recognition honours the ministry’s efforts to develop a centralised digital platform designed to maintain an accurate and continuously updated record of federal real estate assets, in line with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency.

The platform was officially launched on 12th January 2026, as part of the ministry’s efforts to develop a unified and trusted framework for managing federal real estate assets and to support the digital transformation of government resource and asset management.

“This global recognition reflects international appreciation for the UAE’s strategic approach to building smart, data-driven government ecosystems," said Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry of Finance. "It also highlights the Federal Properties Platform as a strategic enabler for unlocking greater value from government resources, strengthening transparency and supporting more sustainable financial planning.”

She said that the platform represents a practical model for harnessing AI and intelligent analytics throughout the asset lifecycle, from registration and valuation to operations and maintenance. This supports proactive decision-making, improves the efficiency of government spending and maximises the value of government assets, in line with the UAE’s aspirations for digital transformation and financial sustainability.

The Federal Properties Platform provides a unified central database that enables federal entities to manage their real estate asset data with greater accuracy. The platform also integrates with other government systems and facilitates the generation of periodic reports and key performance indicators that support data-driven decision-making.

Its integrated digital architecture enables the adoption of AI and advanced analytics in managing federal real estate assets by providing unified, up-to-date and analysis-ready data.

This allows financial and operational indicators to be assessed more accurately, improves planning quality and supports proactive decision-making on the management of government real estate assets.

The Institute of Asset Management (IAM) is a leading international, non-profit professional organisation based in the United Kingdom. It is dedicated to advancing and promoting global best practices and professional standards in asset management.