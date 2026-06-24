DCD launches 'IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact' commemorative coin

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled of a commemorative coin titled “IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact”.

The launch took place during the awards ceremony for the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion - Damj.

The limited-edition commemorative coin represents an innovative initiative that combines social symbolism with sustainable developmental impact. It aims to support and fund inclusive projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination, particularly in the areas of autism care, inclusion, and community living for adults with disabilities.

The commemorative coin also reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing inclusion and empowerment, promoting the values of appreciation and belonging, and highlighting People of Determination as active partners and an integral part of the nation's social fabric and sustainable development journey.

Featuring expressive designs inspired by People of Determination, the commemorative coin serves as a symbol of national recognition, a catalyst for community participation, and a mechanism for supporting priority projects in autism care and community living for People of Determination.

Individuals and entities can obtain the IncluCoin in recognition of their community contributions through a dedicated platform launched by Ma'an.

Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said, "The IncluCoin commemorative coin embodies Abu Dhabi's vision of developing innovative tools for social impact that bring together community value, national recognition, and a practical commitment to empowering People of Determination. It builds on the approach established by our wise leadership, which places the empowerment of People of Determination and the enhancement of their quality of life among the emirate's key development priorities.

He added that the launch of the IncluCoin represents a qualitative step in strengthening community participation to enhance the quality of life of People of Determination and their families, through an initiative that reflects Abu Dhabi’s ability to translate human values into practical, scalable, and sustainable models.

He affirmed that the coin embodies innovation in designing community initiatives that respond to the needs of individuals and families, while contributing to building a more cohesive community and improving the quality of life for all.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of Ma’an, said, "The IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact represents a new model for encouraging community contributions and directing them towards priority projects that improve the lives of People of Determination and their families. Through this initiative, we are creating a clear pathway for individuals and organisations to contribute to supporting autism care programmes and enhancing community living for adults with disabilities, ensuring that contributions are channelled into areas that deliver direct and measurable impact."

Abdulla Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “The IncluCoin initiative represents a qualitative step that embodies the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in fostering an inclusive and enabling society for all. It serves as a practical translation of the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, which aims to enhance quality of life, expand opportunities for community participation, and empower people of determination to play active roles as partners in the journey of sustainable development."

Al Kamali emphasised that the Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to work, in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership and the directions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to develop specialised initiatives and services that enhance the capabilities of people of determination and open broader horizons for their participation, productivity, and integration across various aspects of life.

He noted that the Damj Currency for Sustainable Impact initiative represents an important addition to efforts aimed at strengthening social sustainability and promoting a culture of shared societal responsibility toward this important segment of society.