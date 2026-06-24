Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 19th graduation ceremony of Emirates National Schools’ Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed City campuses

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended the 19th graduation ceremony of Emirates National Schools’ Abu Dhabi and Mohamed bin Zayed City campuses.

Also in attendance were Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hameeri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirates National Schools (ENS) Board; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and a number of excellencies, senior officials, parents, and ENS board members.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the 446 graduates, wishing them continued success in their academic journey, and urged them to continue to pursue knowledge and embrace the values of excellence and ambition, enabling them to serve their nation and community.

He further reaffirmed the role of graduates in supporting the UAE’s sustainable development and progress across various sectors, contributing to its global competitiveness.