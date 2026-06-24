Hurricane leaves thousands without power in Russia's Sverdlovsk region

KUSHVA, Russia, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A hurricane struck Russia's Sverdlovsk region, injuring 16 people and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, according to Viory.

More than 5,000 homes in the town of Kushva and the village of Baranchinskoe remain without electricity following the storm, the press office of the regional Emergencies Ministry reported. More than 60 roofs and seven vehicles were damaged, while six people sought medical treatment.

Mikhail Slepukhin, Head of the Kushva Municipal District, declared a state of emergency as repair crews worked to restore damaged power lines.

Residents affected by the storm have been accommodated in temporary shelters.



