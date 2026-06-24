Ajman Ruler inaugurates Al Humaidiya Community Council

AJMAN, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has inaugurated the Al Humaidiya Community Council in the Al Humaidiya 1 area of Ajman, as part of efforts to strengthen social cohesion and promote community engagement.

The council is part of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office's plan to expand the network of community councils across the emirate, in line with the vision of the Ruler of Ajman and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The initiative aims to provide spaces for residents to connect and host social, cultural and community events.

The Ruler of Ajman said community councils are an integral part of Emirati heritage and play a key role in reinforcing social cohesion, cooperation and solidarity.

He noted that councils have long served as venues for consultation, dialogue and strengthening ties among community members, adding that the emirate remains committed to supporting and developing them in line with the evolving needs of society.

Sheikh Humaid also praised the contributions of citizens and business leaders to community projects, describing their support as a reflection of social responsibility and active participation in the emirate's development.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler's Court; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and community representatives.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office, said the new council forms part of a broader plan to expand community facilities and strengthen communication among citizens.

He added that community councils serve as platforms for local initiatives and events that foster social bonds, a sense of belonging and community service.

The Al Humaidiya Community Council was established at the expense of Obaid bin Ali Al Muhairi and includes facilities designed to host social and national occasions, cultural activities, awareness programmes and community seminars.