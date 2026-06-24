ATM 2026 to showcase Dubai’s resilience, global connectivity, future tourism growth

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 has reinforced Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and best-prepared destinations for global travel and tourism, as the industry continues to navigate the evolving market conditions.

Taking place from 14th to 17th September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ATM 2026 will bring together the international travel community at a pivotal time for the sector, underlining confidence in Dubai’s ability to maintain business continuity, operational excellence, and global connectivity.

The revised dates for ATM 2026 reflect a measured, collaborative approach focused on supporting the global travel industry, providing exhibitors, buyers, visitors, and partners with greater flexibility and confidence to participate while maximising opportunities for attendance and business engagement.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director - UAE, RX Global, said, “ATM’s role as a vital platform for the travel and tourism community to reconnect, strengthen partnerships and drive meaningful dialogue at a time when industry collaboration is needed most is a key priority.

“Supported by Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, operational resilience, and strong public-private sector coordination, ATM 2026 remains firmly positioned to bring the tourism industry together and support long-term recovery and future growth.”

Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President, International Operations at Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Dubai’s approach, guided by the city’s visionary leadership, has always been rooted in long-term planning, agility, and strong collaboration across government and industry stakeholders. Throughout recent regional developments, the city has remained open, operational and welcoming, reinforcing the trust placed in Dubai by travellers, businesses and international partners worldwide.”

Under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology," ATM 2026 will place increased emphasis on resilience, adaptability, and future preparedness across the global travel ecosystem.

The extensive ATM conference programme will examine the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping international tourism, with dedicated sessions exploring crisis management, destination resilience, traveller confidence, aviation continuity, digital transformation, and sustainable long-term growth strategies.

Across the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub, policymakers, tourism authorities, researchers, and technology leaders will discuss how destinations can strengthen preparedness, improve operational agility and build greater resilience against geopolitical, economic and environmental disruption.

Research-led sessions delivered in partnership with organisations including STR, Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, GSIQ, and ICCA will provide strategic insight into shifting traveller sentiment, global mobility trends, destination competitiveness and the future of tourism demand.

Euromonitor International’s Stephen Dutton, Global Insight Manager - Travel, will deliver a keynote session titled The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality.