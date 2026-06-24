Indonesian medical team continues supporting Palestinian patients at UAE Floating Hospital

AL ARISH, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Indonesian medical team continues to provide treatment services to Palestinian patients and the injured at the UAE Floating Hospital, working alongside Emirati medical personnel in a model that reflects the spirit of cooperation and integration among participating medical teams.

The Indonesian medical team includes a distinguished group of doctors and specialists across several medical and surgical disciplines, including orthopaedic surgery, general surgery, anaesthesia, physiotherapy and nursing. They operate within an integrated system to provide healthcare services in accordance with the highest professional and humanitarian standards.

Members of the Indonesian medical team expressed their satisfaction at participating in this humanitarian mission, noting that working alongside Emirati medical personnel represents a valuable experience that contributes to the exchange of expertise and strengthens cooperation in serving patients and the injured arriving from the Gaza Strip.

The UAE Floating Hospital is also committed to providing a positive and supportive working environment for medical teams through regular meetings and programmes that support the wellbeing of healthcare personnel. These efforts help strengthen team spirit, reduce work-related pressures and positively reflect on the quality of care provided to patients.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to fulfil its humanitarian mission of providing specialised medical care to the Palestinian people as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to alleviate their suffering and support them under various circumstances.