Emirates Drug Establishment discusses enhancements to medical devices marketing approval services with stakeholders

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) held a virtual Customer Council meeting, bringing together partners and stakeholders from across the healthcare sector, as part of its efforts to strengthen engagement with entities involved in medical device and equipment registration services.

During the meeting, EDE reviewed the new additional agent appointment feature within its marketing authorisation services. Participants were introduced to the feature and briefed on its mechanism, requirements, and activation process, enabling customers to better understand and benefit from the service.

The feature allows a marketing authorisation holder to appoint more than one pharmaceutical establishment to import and distribute medical products. This is expected to diversify supply channels, enhance the flexibility of the healthcare supply system, and reduce the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or shortages of medical products in the market.

The mechanism is being implemented in line with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024 Governing Medical Products, Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Establishments, reinforcing the legal framework governing marketing rights, importation, and distribution activities.

The council witnessed active participation from representatives of local manufacturers’ agents, medical warehouses, and marketing offices, who shared their views and suggestions regarding the implementation of the feature and the extent to which the new updates align with the operational needs and requirements of the healthcare sector.

Participants also discussed ways to improve the efficiency of marketing authorisation services for medical devices and equipment by simplifying requirements and clarifying application procedures, helping to accelerate transaction processing and enhance customer experience.

The meeting was held as part of the Emirates Drug Establishment’s approach to promoting transparency and involving stakeholders in the development of policies and services, in line with the evolving needs of the healthcare sector and in support of regulatory efficiency across the UAE.