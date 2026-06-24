Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Dubai Real Estate Corporation, chaired by Maktoum bin Mohammed

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (16) of 2026 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Real Estate Corporation, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

According to the Decree, Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include: Mohamed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini, Rashid Mohammed Rashid Al Mutawa, Shoaib Mir Hashem Khoory, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, and Rashed Ali bin Obood Al Falasi.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.