Hamdan bin Mohammed directs launch of Dubai-it Award to honour exceptional achievements, high-impact projects

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed the launch of the Dubai-it Award.

The annual accolade will recognise individuals, institutions, companies and projects that have delivered outstanding accomplishments that align with and embody the 'Dubai-it' philosophy.

The award aims to recognise those who transform bold ideas into tangible results and exceptional achievements, delivered with excellence and distinction and in record time. These achievements must reflect the 'Dubai-it' philosophy, which is rooted in transforming visions into a reality that the world can see, while fostering a culture of accomplishment and exceptional execution.

The Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, companies, and institutions that embody the Dubai-it philosophy and transform bold ideas into exceptional achievements.

The award annually celebrates outstanding accomplishments that reflect Dubai’s progressive model, turning ambition into achievement, ideas into reality, and vision into tangible results delivered with excellence and distinction in record time.

The award features categories that span the areas of government work, real estate, economy, education, technology and community.

Projects include:

Government Project Delivering Exceptional Results in Record Time: A government project that achieved tangible impact and exceptional outcomes through speed of execution and quality of delivery. Technology-Driven Project Transforming Ideas into Impact: A technology-enabled project that transformed an ambitious idea into measurable and sustainable impact through innovation and execution excellence. Educational Project Embedding the Dubai-it Philosophy: An educational project that promoted a culture of achievement, execution, accountability, and results while embedding Dubai’s philosophy of action. Real Estate Project Creating Exceptional Urban Impact: A real estate project that made a significant contribution to the city and generated tangible urban, economic, or social impact.

Institutions include:

Government Institution Distinguished by Speed and Results: A government institution that made achievement, execution, and commitment to results an integral part of its organisational culture. Company That Achieved Exceptional Transformation: A company that delivered a significant transformation in its performance, operations, or market impact.

Individuals include:

Government Project Manager Who Delivered an Exceptional Achievement: A government project manager who successfully transformed vision into measurable results through effective planning, execution excellence, and delivery in record time. Entrepreneur Who Turned an Idea into Exceptional Success: An entrepreneur who transformed a promising idea into a successful venture that delivered tangible results and meaningful impact in record time.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stated that the award is a direct reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which is built on the principle that true achievements are measured by actions and outcomes, and that ideas derive value only when transformed into initiatives and projects that deliver a clear impact on people’s lives and help shape the future.

Al Gergawi affirmed that the launch of the Dubai-it Award by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves to anchor Dubai’s work philosophy – one that is rooted in turning ambitions into accomplishments and ideas into tangible results executed with excellence, precision and in record time.

He added that Dubai has delivered hundreds of success stories across various sectors, transforming ideas into exceptional projects and visions into a reality that the world stands witness to.

Al Gergawi emphasised that the award will celebrate these success stories and the visionaries behind them, while highlighting the projects, institutions and individuals who truly embody Dubai’s approach to work and achievement.

He noted that the award focuses on initiatives and projects that have generated tangible impact, achieved results that exceed expectations, and contributed to the development of work methodologies while creating new opportunities, reflecting Dubai’s capacity for speedy execution and exceptional implementation.

Al Gergawi further said that the 'Dubai-it' philosophy is not merely a slogan, but an integrated framework driven by execution and by converting plans into reality and results into success stories. It is this approach that has enabled Dubai to achieve exceptional

developmental breakthroughs and solidify its position as a global model for management, innovation, and development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai-it initiative to transfer Dubai’s working philosophy to future generations, while anchoring it across government entities and corporations as an enduring culture rooted in outstanding execution and the delivery of exceptional results in record time.

The award builds on the Dubai-it initiative, embedding the emirate’s work ethic and mindset as a core culture across its institutions, while setting the benchmark for Dubai's next wave of breakthrough developments.