Digital School launches strategic partnership with Transguard, CERT to connect digital learning with future employment opportunities

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), announced a new strategic partnership with Transguard Group, a leading provider of business support and outsourcing solutions, and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) under the Skills Academies initiative, to establish an integrated model that connects digital learning with the evolving demands of the future labour market.

The partnership aims to align learning outcomes with emerging economic opportunities by integrating digital education with applied training and employment. It seeks to enhance the employability of youth in underserved communities by equipping them with specialised, job-ready skills through flexible and scalable digital learning programmes that expand economic opportunities and generate sustainable development impact.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, said that the Skills Academies initiative reflects the school’s vision of transforming education and training into a catalyst for economic development and workforce empowerment by providing young people with practical and future-focused skills that are increasingly needed across the labour market.

“Supported by the Ataya Initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent, this partnership establishes an integrated ecosystem that brings together learning, training, and employment within a single framework, ensuring a seamless transition from skills acquisition to meaningful employment opportunities. The initiative will create 1,000 job opportunities within Transguard Group, helping young people enhance their readiness and unlock sustainable economic and professional prospects,” he added.

Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer of Transguard Group, commented, “This partnership reinforces our long-standing commitment to workforce development. At Transguard, we have consistently sought to create opportunities that support sustainable employment and foster long-term skills development.” He added: “Working closely with the Digital School and CERT, we will contribute to developing a highly capable workforce through practical training and structured workplace integration. The benefits of this approach extend beyond employers to positively impact individuals, families, and communities alike.”

Mohammed Gheyath, Chief Executive Officer of CERT, stated, “This partnership builds on the rapid success of the Skills Academies initiative and reflects CERT’s leadership in redefining large-scale applied learning models. By leveraging our advanced expertise and promoting cross-sector collaboration, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that directly links training with employment and enables learners to acquire highly relevant practical skills that accelerate their entry into the workforce and equip them with future skills.”

The partnership’s first phase will focus on launching the Facility Management Academy, the first academy established under this agreement. The academy will serve as a practical model for linking digital learning with direct employment opportunities in vital sectors experiencing growing demand.

Under the partnership, the Digital School will provide strategic leadership and ensure alignment with labour market needs; CERT will design and deliver training programmes while managing the learner journey; and Transguard Group will serve as the employment partner by offering hands-on workplace training and clear, sustainable employment pathways for graduates.