Ma’an fosters cross-sector collaboration to strengthen inclusion, empowerment for PoDs in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel for receiving social contributions, has partnered with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination with the aim of advancing community support for People of Determination (PoD) and their families across Abu Dhabi while building a culture of inclusion and integration.

This collaboration comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to advance social impact across Abu Dhabi by mobilising social contributions and fostering collaboration between sectors to create more inclusive and accessible opportunities for People of Determination which in turn enhances their quality of life, while also providing greater support for their families and caregivers.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award event, an event organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), an agreement was made between both parties to support PoDs in the community through the ‘PoD Care’ project. This aims to support children with autism and adults with disabilities by providing access to essential services that improve their quality of life.

Through early intervention and specialised education for children, alongside tailored post-18 initiatives that foster independence, social inclusion, and life skills for adults, the project enables PoDs to maximise their potential and lead more active, fulfilling lives within their communities.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment between both authorities to foster an enabling and inclusive ecosystem that empowers PoDs to thrive as individuals and actively participate in society, while underscoring the power of collective action in delivering meaningful, sustainable, and long-term social impact.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “This collaboration reflects the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an’s role in uniting efforts and directing community contributions towards key social priorities in ways that deliver tangible and sustainable impact. It also highlights the importance of partnerships across different entities in supporting People of Determination and their families, and enabling access to the services and opportunities that enhance their quality of life. The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an continues to work closely with its partners to develop effective, long-term solutions that respond to community needs while advancing inclusion and community participation across Abu Dhabi."

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “This partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an represents an advanced model of collaboration between government entities in leveraging resources and community contributions to create sustainable impact in the lives of People of Determination and their families.

Through the ‘Care for People of Determination’ project, we will continue to support specialised programmes focused on early intervention, education and rehabilitation, life skills development, and enhancing independence and social inclusion. This aligns with the

organisation’s vision of empowering People of Determination to actively participate in society and improve their quality of life.”

The alignment between the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, through both the PoD Care Project and the Damj Coin initiative, reflects a shared focus on strengthening structured support systems for PoDs and ensuring that community contributions are directed towards programmes that deliver clear and measurable outcomes.

The collaboration contributes to broader efforts to encourage participation from individuals and organisations across the public and private sectors in supporting initiatives that promote inclusion and strengthen awareness of structured community giving.