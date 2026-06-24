HSBC report finds UAE investors lead globally in AI adoption

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new report by HSBC has revealed that investors in the UAE are among the world's most enthusiastic adopters of artificial intelligence tools, including generative AI, using them to conduct research and generate ideas related to finance and investment decisions. However, they continue to prefer expert professional advice when it comes to making final decisions.

The findings, published in HSBC’s report titled The Human-AI Advantage, are based on a survey of 9,993 affluent and high-net-worth individuals across 10 markets, including 703 investors in the UAE.

The report points to the emergence of a new hybrid model in which AI tools accelerate discovery and analysis, while professional advisers provide context, validation and accountability at the decision-making stage. The UAE remains at the forefront of this transformation.

The findings coincide with HSBC’s strategy to expand AI-enabled support for wealth advisers, including the continued rollout of its Wealth Intelligence platform, powered by a large language model drawing on more than 10,000 data sources, including HSBC research and external information sources.

The results also come as the UAE continues to advance its national AI ambitions. The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 positions AI as a key pillar of economic diversification, while the recently established Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority aims to strengthen the country's capabilities in data, AI and digital government under a unified national framework, reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most advanced AI-driven economies.

According to the survey, UAE investors are global leaders in AI adoption, with 98 percent using AI tools in various aspects of their lives, the highest level among the ten markets surveyed alongside India. This compares with 76 percent in the United Kingdom and 75 percent in the United States.

The survey also found that 83 percent of UAE investors use AI specifically for finance and investment purposes, compared with a global average of 73 percent.

UAE investors rely most heavily on AI for analysis and research, cited by 78 percent of respondents, and for supporting investment strategies, cited by 61 percent, the second-highest level among surveyed markets. They particularly value AI for increasing confidence when discussing options with financial advisers (31 percent), comparing investment opportunities (27 percent), and reducing anxiety or emotional bias in decision-making (27 percent).

AI is also reshaping investors’ approach to risk. Some 63 percent of UAE investors said AI helps them better understand calculated risks, placing them second only to India (64 percent) and significantly above the global average of 49 percent, as well as ahead of all Western markets surveyed, including the United States (44 percent) and the United Kingdom (39 percent).

Investors in the UAE also attributed an average of 36 percent of their investment returns over the past 12 months to AI-supported decisions, compared with a global average of 33 percent.

Despite growing confidence in AI, trust in professional advisers remains unchanged. Looking ahead, 56 percent of UAE investors prefer a hybrid model combining AI tools with expert human advisers, compared with a global average of 50 percent. Furthermore, 39 percent prefer using AI for initial exploration and then validating findings with a professional adviser before making investment decisions.

Barry O’Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC, said clients are not choosing between AI and professional advice but are using both in a complementary sequence.

“AI helps clients explore opportunities more quickly, but when they reach the point of decision-making, they seek trusted professional advice to provide context and validate their investment plans,” he said.

Craig Worobec, Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions for UAE and the Middle East at HSBC, said the UAE is among the most AI-literate societies in the world and that this is clearly reflected in investors’ behaviour.

“Our research shows that UAE investors are among the world’s most confident and boldest users of AI, yet they continue to seek guidance from trusted professional advisers before making investment decisions,” he said.

The report also found that AI is influencing investors beyond their portfolios. Some 74 percent of UAE investors said AI is improving their quality of life, compared with a global average of 63 percent, while more than one-third (36 percent) said AI has broadened their professional horizons.