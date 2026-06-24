EU deploys election observation mission to Zambia

BRUSSELS, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European External Action Service has announced the deployment of an independent Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Zambia for the general elections scheduled for 13th August 2026, following an official invitation from the Zambian government to provide a comprehensive assessment based on the national legal framework and regional and international standards for democratic elections.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has appointed Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of the mission, which is the sixth of its kind under the long-standing partnership between the two sides since 2001.

McNamara expressed his anticipation of engaging with all stakeholders, including state institutions, political parties, candidates and civil society organisations, ahead of the mission's field deployment.

The mission's activities will begin with the arrival of 11 election experts at the end of June, followed by a team of 32 long-term observers and later 32 short-term observers ahead of polling day.

The mission will conclude its work with the publication of a preliminary statement following the elections, to be followed by a final report containing recommendations aimed at contributing to the improvement of future electoral processes.