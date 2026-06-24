European Union Aviation Safety Agency extends conflict zone bulletin until 1st July

BRUSSELS, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has decided to extend its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until 1st July.

The agency issued an updated warning advising airlines to continue avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, while exercising the highest degree of caution across the wider Middle East region, despite the establishment of a framework understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at reducing tensions.

EASA explained that the assessment is based on the continuing possibility of short-term violations of the ceasefire agreement, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent airspaces, which continues to pose operational and security risks to civil aviation traffic.