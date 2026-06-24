Sharjah Police Sciences Academy Board approves opening of admissions, registration

SHARJAH, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy (PSA), chaired the Academy’s Board meeting on Wednesday morning at the Academy’s headquarters in University City.

The Board expressed its gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for approving the promotion of a number of military personnel across the emirate’s uniformed entities, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and other personnel.

The Board congratulated all those promoted to the next rank, wishing them continued success in fulfilling their national duties. It also expressed confidence that these promotions would strengthen the security and institutional work system and further enhance service to the community.

During the meeting, the Board discussed several agenda items related to the development of academic programmes and the follow-up on academic operations. Members also reviewed measures, decisions, and recommendations implemented during the previous period, with the aim of enhancing institutional performance and supporting the Academy’s ongoing development and continuous improvement efforts.

The Board approved the opening of admissions and registration for the 28th cohort of officer cadets and reviewed the procedures and criteria adopted for student recruitment. The move aligns with the Academy’s vision of preparing a new generation of security leaders who are academically and professionally qualified and capable of contributing effectively to strengthening the security and stability system while serving the nation with competence and excellence.

The Board also reviewed matters related to higher-education quality accreditations, examining achievements and development initiatives that strengthen the Academy’s standing and support its pursuit of the highest standards of quality and excellence in police education and training.

Members further discussed updates on appointments to leadership positions and reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance institutional stability and ensure the sustainability of administrative and leadership development within the Academy. These efforts improve the quality of the Academy’s educational and training outcomes and equip police and security institutions with national cadres possessing the knowledge, expertise, and operational readiness required to meet future challenges.

The Board reviewed a range of advanced practices and experiences in police and security education and training, discussing how to draw on and integrate them into the Academy’s academic and training programmes. The discussions focused on aligning the Academy’s offerings with international best practices to further enhance the quality of its academic and professional outcomes and to strengthen its role as a leading institution in police and security education.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy's leadership position and to consolidate its status as a specialised academic institution for the preparation and qualification of security professionals in accordance with the highest international standards.

The Board emphasised the need to continue supporting initiatives to enhance the leadership and excellence of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy and to further consolidate its position as a specialised academic institution dedicated to preparing and qualifying security professionals in line with the highest international standards.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice Chairman of the Academy’s Board; Major General Ghanem Khamis Al Houli, Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard; Major General Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy; Salem Obaid Al Hisan Al Shamsi; Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar; Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi; Sultan Mohammed Al Hajri; and Brigadier Mohammed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Secretary of the Board.