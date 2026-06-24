Exports of Russian agricultural technologies rise 6% to $5.9 billion in 2026

MOSCOW, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Exports of Russian agricultural technologies have reached US$5.9 billion since the start of 2026, which is 6 per cent higher than the figure for the same period last year. This export category includes products that directly impact the efficiency of the agro-industrial complex: mineral fertilisers and plant protection products, seeds, breeding stock and genetic material, veterinary medicines and biotechnology products.

Demand for such solutions and technologies is growing worldwide, including in countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. This is reported by the website of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, according to TV BRICS.

Mineral fertilisers remain the key commodity in the structure of agricultural technology exports, with shipments this year rising by almost 7 per cent to US$5.5 billion. Brazil is the largest buyer of Russian mineral fertilisers. At the same time, exports to China have increased by almost one and a half times since the start of the year, and those to India by more than 10 per cent. Other segments linked to improving crop production efficiency are also showing growth. For example, exports of plant protection products increased by 7 per cent to US$147 million. In addition, exports of wheat, barley and rapeseed have risen significantly.

Exports of biotech products – enzymes, starches, food additives and other goods – are showing the strongest growth. Since the start of the year, they have risen by more than 20 per cent. Shipment volumes have increased to all major importing countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Shipments to India have almost tripled.

Positive growth is also continuing in the livestock sector. Exports of veterinary vaccines have risen by 6 per cent, while shipments of breeding poultry and pigs have increased. Twice as much genetic material has also been sent to foreign markets, according to the Russian ministry.